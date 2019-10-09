Election 2019, Linda Kuiper for Ward 2

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

First elected in 2012, Ward 2 Councilwoman Linda Kuiper has been active in Chestertown’s business community and a regular volunteer in several local organizations. With recent conflicts at the Farmers’ Market, Kuiper seeks to get the town out of the business of managing it, and also make the market more accessible to residents on food assistance.