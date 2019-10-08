Local Health Expo is October 17

“The first wealth is health,” Ralph Waldo Emerson said. Again this year HomePorts is hosting a free Health and Wellness Expo at Kent County High School on Thursday, October 17, from 8 a.m. until noon.

The largest health fair in this region, it is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to become more educated on health issues that we face or may face and reflect on how we can stay well.

Organized by HomePorts, Inc. and Kent County Public Schools, in partnership with the Kent County Health Department and the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, attendees can visit over 60 exhibitors and hear ten different talks by experts on various health topics:

*Acupuncture- Ancient Medicine for Modern Disease

*Medical Marijuana

*Botox and Dermal Fillers

*Yoga Therapy to Reduce Anxiety and Stress

*Medicare Options 2020

*Suicide Prevention

*Stress Management

*Vaccines, Immunizations, and Boosters

*Nutrition, Meal Planning, and Family Food Choices

*Around the World Imaging at Shore Regional Health

These informal “Ask the Expert” talks feature local health care practitioners who are donating their time to answer questions and offer free guidance and information.

In addition, there will be free screenings for lung function, pulmonary health, stroke risk, balance and fall risks, and glaucoma, among other tests. Flu shots and high-dose flu shots will also be available.

“I encourage everybody to take advantage of this. We’re doing it to help Kent County stay healthy. It’s a real opportunity,” said Wayne Benjamin, MD, retired local primary care physician and Co-chair of the Planning Committee.

As a local nonprofit organization serving the aging population in Kent County, HomePorts understands the importance of health care and preventive medicine, and maintains an active role in the community. Kent County strives to be a “community for a lifetime.” The aging population needs those of all ages to have access to preventive health screenings, wellness programs, and latest health, wellness and safety information.

For more information, call 443-480-0940, email karen@homeports.org or visit www.homeports.org.