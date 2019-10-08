House of the Week: Country Charm on Phillips Creek

The Quaker Neck area has always been fertile ground for me in seeking Houses of the Week and this charming property on 9.75 acres with shoreline along Phillips Creek caught my eye. The house site is surrounded by mature trees to give the house total privacy and the farmhouse has been restored and renovated to give the rooms views of the water.

Both the front and the rear elevations are loaded with charm. The front massing is broken down into two wings, and a shed-roofed addition adds more living space. The shed roof has skylights to filter light into the spaces that had originally been located on an exterior wall. A shed dormer behind the addition on the main roof has three windows to bring sunlight and water views into the upper level bedrooms tucked under the roof. A gable roof marks the front door and a recessed porch with a pergola marks the entry to a room currently used as an office. Great materials and textures of both shingle and metal roofing, creamy lap siding, red brick stoops and the massing create a very appealing composition.

The rear elevation has the same shed-roofed addition as the front but here the shed roof starts higher up the main roof for part of the addition to project beyond the rear wall with wrap-around windows at one corner and a screened porch at the end perpendicular to the house. Several sliding doors lead to the hardscaped area around the pool and a deck with a grille next to the screened porch is strategically placed for al-fresco dining. Double window dormers provide water views to the upper level bedrooms.

The family room with its sloped ceiling, wood floors and comfortable seating grouped around the fireplace is a cozy space for relaxing. Recessed shelving units placed at an angle at each end of the room contain books and media equipment. Another sitting room has a white wainscot and wall above painted a colorful accent color, white ceiling boards and exposed stained wood beams. The same ceiling treatment extends into the kitchen. The dining room has a sloped ceiling, a skylight and a row of four windows ganged together for views to the landscape. I loved the colorful collection of ceramic plates and platters displayed in the hutch. The Peacock chairs around the wood table topped with striped candles in blue holders and the graceful chandelier made this dining room unique.

The spacious main level master suite includes a sitting room created by the shed roofed addition with sliding doors to the poolside deck. The “corner office” at the other end of the house has a wood wainscot and colorful trim accents. The upper level bedrooms have interesting interior architecture due to the different knee-wall heights. My favorite room was the screened porch framed in white with a stained wood ceiling and wide screened panels for panoramic views of the site.

Charming farmhouse with plenty of privacy but close to Chestertown amenities!

For more information about this property, contact Richard "Clint" Evans with Cross Street Realtors

