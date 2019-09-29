Bay Bridge (US 50/301) Lane Closures and Traffic Patterns for the Week of Sept. 29 – Oct. 5

Maryland Transportation Authority has issued the following traffic pattern bulletin:
All work will be performed weather permitting. The MDTA urges motorists to drive with caution and obey all traffic-control devices and lane-control signals. Headlights are required at all times on the bridge. Lane closures are subject to change and closure times are dependent on traffic volumes.
Reminder: the right lane on the westbound span will be closed 24/7 for roadwork starting Sept. 30.
Expect major delays in both directions.
The westbound span may be closed Sunday from midnight to 5. a.m. the following morning, Monday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning, Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning and Saturday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning for preservation/maintenance work or routine annual inspections. Two-way traffic will operate on the eastbound span during the full westbound span closures.
Monday through Thursday, one lane will be closed for approximately 15 minutes for contractor pick-up.
