Family Fun Day to Feature Hayrides, Games and Fun for Everyone

Join Friendship Montessori School and Crow Vineyard & Winery for a day of games, hayrides, a petting zoo, raffles and more at Family Fun Day on Sunday, October 6th, 2019. This fun-filled event takes place from 12pm – 4pm at Crow Vineyard and Winery, located at 12441 Vansants Corner Road in Kennedyville, Maryland.
Get your face painted, take a hayride through the vineyard, play games, make crafts and enjoy the day – there will be plenty of fun for the whole family! This year’s event will also feature a petting zoo. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Crow Vineyard is generously donating a portion of proceeds from the day’s wine sales to Friendship Montessori School, so bring home a bottle of great wine for a great cause!
Learn more about Family Fun Day at Facebook.com/events/524030625090054/.
About Friendship Montessori
With exceptional teaching, individualized lessons, self-directed learning, and a culture of acceptance and support, Friendship Montessori School has offered first-rate Montessori education to children age 2-6 since 1992. For more information on the school, please visit friendshipmontessori.org.
