At the Academy: Aaron Taylor Kuffner Makes an Offering to Easton

To hear Aaron Taylor Kuffner talk about his artwork is perhaps not that different from taking a quick survey course on the science and art of sound. Serious evidence is abundant, Kuffner suggests, that specific noise frequencies can transcend the listener into a unique audio and visual space.

But Aaron’s art is not only a reflection of this scientific phenomena but also of his experience in Indonesia and his love for its music tradition called gamelan. While many instruments can be part of this heritage, one of the most common are metallophones played by mallets. And these remarkable metallophones play a central role in his creation of what Kuffner calls Gamelatrons.

As Aaron describes in his recent check-in with the Spy, this art is a unique offering to the community. Built to be welcoming, his work, entitled “Bodyphones,” will be on the Academy’s front lawn from October 1, 2019 – April 30, 2020. He is also to serve as honorary chair & visionary artist for 2019 AAM Crafts Show.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about the Academy Art Museum please go here.