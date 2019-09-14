National Voter Registration Day Is September 24

The League of Women Voters of Kent County encourages those citizens who are not yet registered to vote to do so, especially to mark National Voter Registration Day, which is Tuesday, September 24. National Voter Registration Day, the fourth Tuesday of every September, was created and promoted with a view to increasing citizen participation in local and state elections across the country. “Off-year” elections are a chance for voters to elect men and women who will have immediate impacts on their daily lives. In Kent County, Maryland an election will be held on Nov 5, 2019 to choose a town council member for both the second and fourth wards. 2020 will bring the Presidential election, the US House of Representatives election, and many other important races.

Register Now online at voterservices.elections.maryland.gov or at 135 Dixon Drive, Chestertown, MD 21620. Phone: 410 778-0038 or 800 222-8683