Monday Sept 16 Open House at Infinity Recycling

by Leave a Comment

Infinity Recycling

Join Infinity Recycling and the Chestertown Environmental Committee for a community tour of Infinity’s Millington facility on Monday, September 16, at 10 am. As communities across the country lose their recycling programs, Chestertown has so far managed to keep this high-quality, dual-stream nonprofit service.

Come see where your recyclables go and learn where the future of recycling is headed.

Infinity started out in Kent County but has expanded over the years and now picks up recyclables in Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Caroline, Talbot, and Dorchester counties in Maryland and goes as far north as Middletown, Delaware.

Local communities that Infinity Recycling service include: Chestertown, Kennedyville, Worton, Rock Hall, Millington, Kingstowne, Sudlersville, Centreville, Kent Island, Betterton, Hillsboro, Queen Anne, St Michael’s, Easton and Oxford.

According to their website “Infinity Recycling, Inc. is a local non-profit organization dedicated to providing quality services, education, research, and jobs to our community.  We are striving to bring wise resource management to our rural area by promoting the techniques of reusing, reducing, recycling, and composting to diminish our discards to practically zero.”

There is a lot of equipment and automation at the recycling plant but the nature of recycling still requires a lot of manual sorting.  For this sorting-by-hand, Infinity hires students from the nearby Benedictine School.

The company motto is “Going for Zero Waste” and that’s a mission that they have been pursuing for many years now.  For more information call Infinity Recycling at 410-928-3333, send email to OfficeManager@InfinityRecycling.org or visit their website.  Their hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Infinity Recycling’s new truck can handle dual-stream recyclables.

