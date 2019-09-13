Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism Announces AmeriCorps State Grant Application

The Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism today announced the opening of the AmeriCorps State Grant application process for the 2020 – 2021 service year. The grants are funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service and administered by the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism. AmeriCorps State Grants provide for living allowances of AmeriCorps members – individuals who will commit up to one year of service to support the mission of local service organizations and improve local communities. Upon completion of their service, AmeriCorps members qualify to receive a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award to pay for post-secondary education or repay student loans. In addition, those who complete an AmeriCorps service term in Maryland are eligible for in-state tuition within the University System of Maryland.

“AmeriCorps grants create important opportunities for organizations to collaborate with service-minded Marylanders by providing living allowances and access to the Segal AmeriCorps Education Award to individuals who dedicate their time as AmeriCorps members,” said Steve McAdams, Acting Director of the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism. “Each year, we see the meaningful impact that the grant funds have on the community as a whole – increasing resources and capacity for organizations, inspiring citizens to serve as AmeriCorps members, and addressing issues important to all Marylanders.”

Earlier this year, the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism announced $4.5 million in AmeriCorps State Grants for the 2019 – 2020 service year. The grants were awarded to 19 organizations throughout Maryland, addressing a variety of issues, including raising awareness of opiate addiction and restoring wildlife habitats and trails in state parks.

To receive an AmeriCorps State Grant, organizations must raise a minimum of 24% of the grant in matching funds.

Qualifying organizations for the grant include:

– Nonprofits,

– Faith-based organizations,

– State or Local government agencies, and

– Institutions of higher education.

Organizations interested in applying for an AmeriCorps State Grant should visit http://gosv.maryland.gov/available-funding for more information.

About the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism

The Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism is dedicated to supporting the mission of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to serve our neighbors in need. This coordinating office funds AmeriCorps programs supporting disaster relief, economic opportunity, education, veterans and military families, public safety, health, and the environment in Maryland. A unit of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives, it has honored nearly 100,000 Maryland volunteers on behalf of Governor Hogan. Learn more by visiting our website at gosv.maryland.gov and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.