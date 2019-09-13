New Public Hunting Opportunities in Queen Anne’s Counties

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is opening up new public hunting opportunities at the Browns Branch Wildlife Management Area in Queen Anne’s County for regulated hunting and trapping.

Hunting on the 1,172-acre Browns Branch Wildlife Management Area will be managed through the department’s Central Regionpublic hunting permit and reservation system. Those interested in hunting the area must possess a free Central Region seasonal permit and make daily reservations. Anyone interested in trapping the area should contact the Millington Wildlife office at 410-928-3650. Interested hunters should contact the Gwynnbrook Wildlife Management Area office at 410-356-9272.

Hunting for all regulated game species will take place during established season dates and bag limits, which are posted in the 2019-2020 Guide to Hunting and Trapping in Maryland. All users of wildlife management areas must park their vehicles in designated areas.