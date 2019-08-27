KidSPOT After School Enrichment Begins Sept. 16

Your child’s development and curiosity does not end at the school bell! Enrichment activities help build communication skills, promote collaboration and foster self-confidence – and they’re fun! Registration is now open for the fall session of RiverArts’ KidSPOT After School Enrichment, an 8-week program for children in grades 1-5, Monday – Thursdays from 4 to 6 pm.

The program is coordinated and led by experienced teacher, Elizabeth Healy, with additional instructors Hester Sachse, (theatre arts), and Marie Sneddon, games and dance. Children will participate in both open ended (exploratory) and directed activities with seasonal and community themes that incorporate aspects of the S.T.E.A.M (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) concepts through a variety of hands-on activities and field trips.

Children will also learn and play a variety of non- competitive games and explore movement with yoga and dance. On Wednesdays, the focus will be on theatre arts, with improvisation, puppetry, and theatre games.

Pre-registration is required and limited to 10 students per session. The program begins Monday, September 16; sessions run from 4 to 6 pm Monday through Thursday, with snacks provided. Minimum of two days per week. For more details please visit http://chestertownriverarts.net/after-school-enrichment-program/, or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

KidSPOT is a hands – on creative learning center for area children where they can look forward to interacting with a variety of stimulating activities that expand their horizons. Kids participate in activities that incorporate visual arts, performing arts, literary arts, music, science and technology.

RiverArts Galleries & Gift Shop 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Tuesday – Friday, 11 to 5:30, Saturday 10 to 5:30, Sunday 11 – 3, First Fridays until 8 PM. Clay Studio, 204 High St. || ArtsAlive! Center, 200 High