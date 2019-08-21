Kent Goes Purple 5K Color Fun Run/Walk This Saturday

by

Everyone get ready for colorful fun on Saturday morning, August 24, for the Kent Goes Purple 5K Color Fun Run/Walk, which begins and ends in Wilmer Park on the banks on the Chester River. Unlike an obstacle race or even a typical 5K race, the 5K Color Fun Run/Walk will be about bringing together our youth and community at large to “Go Purple” and take a stand against substance abuse in a super fun way while getting doused in a vibrant array of colors as you make your way from the start to the finish. Music to be provided compliments of DJ Brian Jones.

Register online. The pre-Race Day registration fee is $35 for those 18 and older and $20 for those under 18. Online registration will close on Friday, August 23. On-site registration will still be available on Saturday morning, August 24, at Wilmer Park from 7:30 to 8:25 a.m., although the price for all on-site registrations will be increased to $40. Complete color run packets to be limited to the first 250 registrants.

Race Day Registration/Check in begins at 7:30 a.m. at Wilmer Park. Participants will pick up their color run packets at that time, which will include a t-shirt. Parking is available in the Stepne Station parking lot across the street from Wilmer Park. Start time is 8:30 a.m. The course

proceeds southeast along Quaker Neck Road and then heads northwest up John Hanson Road, which involves a challenging hill and a few curves amongst views of the bucolic Kent County countryside. At the halfway mark the run reverses course and heads back to the finish line in Wilmer Park.

A water station will be available mid-way through the course, but participants are encouraged to bring additional food/beverages. Questions about the 5K Color Fun Run/Walk or Kent GoesPurple should be directed at kentgoespurple@gmail.com.