Spy Diner: Bas Rouge in Easton Hits the Mark

by

The word “magic” does not do justice in describing my first impression of Bas Rouge, the restaurant on Easton’s newly revived Federal Street.

The 22-seat dining room is exquisite. The décor would be at home in Paris, New York, Prague or Vienna. The staff takes obvious pride in being part of what aspires to be the best restaurant on the Eastern Shore.

I dined at Bas Rouge with out-of-town friends, including one food snob who seems to take pleasure in criticizing most cuisine. We were prepared to regret inviting him, but the arrival of the first appetizer, a peach and fennel delight, proved that our fears were ungrounded. We also sampled lobster ravioli and Wagyu Tataki appetizers. Both were exceptional.

Entrees on our prix-fixe meal included lamb chops, a crabcake, and Wiener Schnitzel. Each diner declared their dish to be delectable.

Chef Harley Peet came to our table radiating pride in the restaurant he has helped to create as part of a larger overall renaissance on Easton’s Federal Street.

This diner will be back for more magic.