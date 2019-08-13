Drone Camp at Easton Airport Not Child’s Play

by

It still stretches the imagination when thinking about the future use of highly dependable flying drones on the nation’s economy, but it’s fair to say it will be a major disruptive force in the way we get things done. From inspecting cell towers far too dangerous for humans to delivering fine linen bed sheets from Amazon, the world of using and programming drone activity is only getting more crowded with applications.

That all of that activity requires a workforce with the skill set to manage this new world order. Unlike the myth that the drone industry will take away human labor, the demand for technicians and pilots will only increase.

One place where this new future is well known is the Easton Airport. With increasing regulations from the FAA and other local municipalities, the airport has been front and center for more than a decade of drone use. But as the airport continues to define its educational mission, Easton’s new airport manager, Micah Risher, felt there was a real need to introduce regional youngsters to the promising career track.

With Micah’s recruitment of instructor Jeremy Vogel, founder, and president of Eastern Shore Dronography, the airport’s ACE (Aviation Career Education) programming has attracted more than a dozen young students to spend weeks in the summer learning how to plan and operate drone missions.

The Spy observed the Drone camp a few weeks ago and sat down with Jeremy to get the lowdown on this new era of aviation.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about the Easton Airport and its ACE program please go here.