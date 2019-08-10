You are here: Home / News / Homepage Notes / Mid-Shore Community Foundation is Accepting Nominations for its Annual Awards

Mid-Shore Community Foundation is Accepting Nominations for its Annual Awards

Mid-Shore Community Foundation is accepting nominations for its annual awards to recognize individuals and organizations who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and service in the Mid-Shore Region. The awards will be presented at the Foundation’s Annual Report to the Community and Awards Breakfast on November 22, 2019 in Easton, Maryland.  Information about the awards, as well as the nomination form, are available online at https://www.mscf.org/annual-awards.  The deadline for submission is August 30, 2019.

