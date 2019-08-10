Mid-Shore Community Foundation is accepting nominations for its annual awards to recognize individuals and organizations who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and service in the Mid-Shore Region. The awards will be presented at the Foundation’s Annual Report to the Community and Awards Breakfast on November 22, 2019 in Easton, Maryland. Information about the awards, as well as the nomination form, are available online at https://www.mscf.org/annual-awards. The deadline for submission is August 30, 2019.
Mid-Shore Community Foundation is Accepting Nominations for its Annual Awards
August 10, 2019 by Leave a Comment
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.