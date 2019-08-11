Sciencetellers presents ALIENS! at Kent County Public Library

by

A Universe of Stories is still going strong at Kent County Public Library, but the Summer Reading Finale is just around the corner.

Don’t miss this action-packed and educational alien adventure that uses science experiments for special effects. It’s totally out of this world! Ages 5+. This event is made possible by the 2019 Library Readers Reach for the Stars grant from the PNC Foundation.

Summer Reading Finale: Sciencetellers presents ALIENS!

THREE SHOWS!

Friday, August 16th | North County | 11am

Friday, August 16th | Rock Hall | 2pm

Friday, August 16th | Chestertown | 5:30pm

Even though programming is wrapping up, there’s still time for kids of all ages to sign up and play the Summer Reading Game! Players can redeem points for prizes at all KCPL locations through Saturday, August 31st. All kids with 50+ points recorded will be entered in the Grand Prize Raffle, which will take place in early September.

For more information about the A Universe of Stories summer reading events or game, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.