Spy Diner Report: 98 Cannon Could be a Jewel

The name, 98 Cannon / Riverfront Grille, conveniently provides the street address in Chestertown, Maryland, but it understates just how delightful this fully renovated restaurant environment has now become sitting on the Chester River.

While the new dining establishment is still working out a few startup hiccups, this combination of food, wine, and the Chester River are starting to come together nicely with a dramatic and modern look for Kent County dining.

The entrance is new and attractive.

Inside, a bright and open interior leads onto a large deck for dining.

The bar is large and a noticeable juicer suggested fresh squeezed lime juice margaritas would not (and, they did not) disappoint!

However, if beer is your thing, it appears there are 12 on tap to select from.

After enjoying a drink and visit at the bar with the friendly staff, dinner on the deck was a delightful experience. Seafood dishes attracted most of our group of diners all of whom enjoyed their selections. However, the special offering of the evening from the skillful chef came in the form of two small filet mignon steaks over mashed potatoes with mushrooms, and it was exquisite.

The homemade dessert selection tempted most of us. Each person raved about their selection. The key lime pie as well as the apple crisp with a giant scoop of ice cream were each stunning.

Whether one arrives by boat (the best way to get there so you can stay the night) or by car, riverfront dining at 98 Cannon in Chestertown is looking like a very promising new addition on the Chester Waterfront.