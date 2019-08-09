You are here: Home / Arts / Homepage Notes / RiverArts Film Society Screening: Homegrown Films

RiverArts Film Society Screening: Homegrown Films

August 9, 2019 by Leave a Comment
Sunday, August 18 from 4:30 – 6:30pm at Chesapeake 5 Movies, RiverArts Film Society presents a discussion and screening with local filmmakers Adams and Maria Wood. The event will feature selections from Adams’ feature documentary On Coal River, the Greenpeace Pacific tuna fisheries campaign, and a sneak peek at select early footage from the work-in-progress Family Tides, a project currently in production about the urgent issue of sea level rise on the Eastern Shore and in South Florida.

This event is an opportunity for local audiences to engage with this project and hear about the process of creating a documentary film from start to finish. Bring your questions, as there will be lots of opportunities for Q & A at this special Film Society event!

Reserve tickets online at www.chestertownriverarts.org or by phone at (410) 778-6300. Admission is free for RiverArts Film Society members, $10 for the general public.

