3Doodler Art Workshop: Creative Time for Grown-Ups at KCPL

Happiness Hour is a time for grown-ups to explore their powers of creativity. Join us to try your hand at something new and leave a little happier than you arrived!
Featured Project: 3Doodler Art
It’s time to doodle! You bring the creativity and we’ll bring the 3Doodlers. What is a 3Doodler? A 3Doodler pen is essentially a freehand 3D-printer that lets you draw in three-dimensional space using a special plastic that is pliable when melted and hardens in seconds as you draw. This unique blend of technology and art has lots of potential for creativity
All supplies will be provided. Space is limited and registration is requiredfor this FREE program.
For more information or to register for this program, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.
Kent County Public Library | Chestertown Branch
Wednesday, August 14 | 6pm
