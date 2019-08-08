David M. Williams, 82, was Chestertown Attorney

by

Kent County native David M McKivitt Williams, 82, was buried today at Chestertown Cemetery. He died on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Chester River Manor. Born on June 1, 1937, he was the son of the late Henry Thomas Williams and Lorraine Urie Francis. He grew up in Baltimore County where he graduated from Milford Mills High School class in 1955. He received a B.A. from the University of Maryland class of 1960.

After serving in the U.S. Army, he went on to study at the University of Baltimore Law School. He graduated in 1966. During law school he served as a bailiff for John Grayson, Circuit Court Judge of Baltimore County. He also worked for the Title Guarantee Company of Baltimore. After being admitted to the Maryland Bar, Williams served as Assistant States Attorney for St. Mary’s County.

He eventually returned to Kent County where he specialized in personal injury, workers compensation, and criminal defense. Williams was a well-respected trial attorney who with his former law partner, the late James J. White, won many storied trials and significant judgments for plaintiffs.

He is survived by a daughter, Lori Williams; a sister-in-law, Lynne Williams of Rock Hall, two nephews, one niece and several cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, H. Thomas Williams in 2002.