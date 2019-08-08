Spy Minute: Artist Leslie Giles on her Moon Series

Lesley Giles is an English artist but that hasn’t stopped her from documenting one of America’s most remarkable accomplishments; the conquest of space in the 1960s and 1970s. After moving to Florida with her husband to, she became fascinated with the space rocket launches at Cape Canaveral, just miles away from where the couple lived. And the result of those experiences led her to capture iconic images from the USA’s mission to conquer outer orbit using her unique vision of space and time.

Giles is a graduate of the Royal College of Art and Goldsmiths’ College, London University. She has exhibited extensively in galleries and museums in the UK, Europe, USA and also in China following a Visiting Painter invitation to Urumqi, Xinjiang in 1996. Her work has been published by Harper Collins in “Watercolour Masterclass” and “The Challenge of Landscape” as well as being featured in several magazines.

The Spy spent a few minutes with Leslie at the Trippe Gallery in Easton to talk briefly about this special interest of hers, and how it has impacted her art in general.