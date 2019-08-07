One Day University Virtual Lecture Series Continues at KCPL

by

Kent County Public Library continues its virtual lecture series exploring big ideas through recorded talks from One Day University’s video archives.

Negotiation: How to Get (more of) What You Want

Friday, August 9 | 10am

Professor Margaret Neale, Adams Distinguished Professor of Management at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, explores the opportunities that exist when negotiators reframe their interactions from adversarial battles to collaborative problem solving. In doing so, she will demonstrate how to get (more of) what you want by expanding the opportunities to create and claim value in everyday interactions as well as in those rare, high-value interactions.

Beethoven and The Beatles: Hearing the Connection

Tuesday, August 27 | 10am

Professor Michael Alec Rose, composer at Vanderbilt University’s Blair School of Music, draws on the simple idea that great art knows no historical boundaries as he compares how Ludwig and the Fab Four make music in beautifully analogous ways. With song structures built on similar principles of economy, logic, and irrational instinct and a grand vision of shared humanity, boundless compassion, and communal wonder, Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and the Beatles’ “Hey Jude” are bound together across time and despite stylistic difference.

One Day University is an online platform that works with outstanding professors from schools across the country to enable thousands of people to attend excellent and engaging lectures virtually. At One Day U there are no grades, no tests, no homework — just the pure joy of lifelong learning!

These virtual lectures will be shown at KCPL’s main library in Chestertown. For more information, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.