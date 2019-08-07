Kent Attainable Housing Acquires Property for an Affordable Home

by

Thanks to generous donors and a community-minded law firm – Rasin, Wootton and Hurd – who did the settlement pro bono, Kent Attainable Housing, Inc. was able to buy its first lot in Chestertown to build an affordable home for a Kent County family. Incorporated in April 2019, Kent Attainable Housing is a Maryland nonprofit whose mission is to create home ownership opportunities for local families in need of safe, decent and affordable housing by building affordable homes. In addition to making a difference in the lives of children who feel more secure when their housing situation is stable, offering home ownership provides families the first large asset they can call their own.

The newly formed board includes Lani Seikaly, president; Ed Minch, vice president and treasurer; Jonathan Chace, secretary; and board members Pam Ortiz, David Biehler, Fredy Granillo, and Retha Arabal. Seikaly shared, “We are so appreciative of the donors who helped us purchase this property, located on College Avenue across from Bethel Church, and can’t wait to get started with our first home project which is being lead by Ed Minch who is designing the specs for a modular home company to build.”

Jonathan Chace, who chairs the Human Resources Committee, will be soliciting volunteers to help with the project including light construction, building a deck, landscaping and mentoring our applicants. Modeled after the Habitat for Humanities program criteria, Kent Attainable Housing will select a home buyer from the applicants based on need, ability to pay an affordable mortgage, and commitment to partner with the organization including sweat equity and participation in financial and new homeowner workshops sponsored by the Maryland Rural Development Corporation.