Main Street Chestertown Launches Fundraising for July 4th 2020 Fireworks

The Board of Directors of Main Street Chestertown voted at its August meeting to work with community members and local businesses to bring July Fourth fireworks back for the 2020 holiday. Partnering with Chestertown resident Kiley Shipp, who has been working through social media to encourage donations, the nonprofit organization has set a goal of $10,000 to cover the Town’s costs of a traditional fireworks display over the Chester River.

As part of cost-cutting for the 2019 municipal budget, the Mayor and Council omitted funding for this year’s Independence Day celebration, leading to much disappointment from residents and visitors alike. “We understand the Town Council’s reasoning for eliminating the fireworks from the budget this year,” said Main Street president Paul Heckles, “but we think it’s important to bring them back. And we believe the community, including our civic-minded local businesses, will step up with donations and sponsorships.”

Donors can send checks made out to Main Street Chestertown, with “Fireworks” on the memo line. Donations also can be made online through PayPal at mainstreetchestertown.org. Main Street Historic Chestertown (doing business as Main Street Chestertown) is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to fostering an inviting, diverse and prosperous downtown. All donations are tax-deductible.