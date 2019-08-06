Letter to Editor: POTUS and El Paso

by

As we learn more about the El Paso shooter it appears that he is a white-nationalist Latino-hater. In other words, he is disciple of our president.

Trump read a teleprompter speech this morning that obviously some conniving strategist (probably Steven Miller) wrote for him. The words say “let us love, not hate each other.” Does that sound like Trump? No, it does not. Trump is the chief divider of our people, the wellspring of hate and bigotry. I put the El Paso shooting on him. The shooter was only doing what he thought the president wanted, getting rid of the invaders, the rapists, the murderers from the south.

What are Trump and his sycophants in Congress going to do about it? Oh, it’s a mental health issue. It has nothing to do with guns. So, they’ll wring their hands, saying “What a tragedy this was,” express sympathy for the victims’ families, and count on our short term memories to make the problem fade.

Trump bragged that he signed the law banning bump stocks, the device that makes a semi-automatic assault rifle full automatic. Don’t people know that full auto weapons are already illegal (ATF class 3) unless one goes through a number of FBI checks and pays an annual fee? Bump stocks should have already been Class 3 regulated before the Las Vegas massacre. Not much of a concession on Trump’s part.

The president said he would have the Justice Department pursue the death penalty for the shooter. Doesn’t that make us all feel better?

Trump and his Congressional Republicans fill me with disgust. They prefer to take money and support from gun lobbyists and NRA than do the right thing for Americans, the majority of whom want universal background checks on all gun sales, and would be just fine with a ban on assault rifles and high capacity magazines.

Folks, the only thing we have to combat this idiocy is our vote. Letters to our Congressmen aren’t enough. Republicans leaders are going to follow the party line anyway. I learned that in my dealings with Andy Harris on climate change. We have to kick these self-serving scoundrels out of office.

Bob Moores

Chestertown