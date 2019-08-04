Letter to Editor: After El Paso and Dayton, Congressman Harris Needs to Take Action

by

It is early Sunday morning, August 4, 2019. Yesterday families in El Paso Texas and Dayton, Ohio woke up and they had fathers, mothers, kids, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends. This morning, at least 30 of those families are grieving because they don’t have those fathers, mothers, kids, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends.

So I am writing to you early on this Sunday morning to ask you to do something to make sure other families, today, tomorrow, the next day don’t have to begin grieving too.

You are an elected leader. Your constituents elected you to take on the many problems our country faces, propose solutions, and enact laws that might begin to address them.

Today, not tomorrow, not the day after, you have to address the problem of gun violence in our country. You have to ban assault weapons, demand background checks for every gun purchaser, and improve mental health care. You must also begin impeachment proceedings to replace a president who denigrates as “vermin” anyone whose heritage is different from his own and encourages violence against innocent people who are immigrants, just as your parents were.

In 1962, Bob Dylan asked a question that I am now asking you. “How many deaths will it take till he knows that too many people have died”? Will 20 people in El Paso do it? Another 9 in Dayton? 3 in Gilroy? Why didn’t 20 kids and 7 of their teachers in Newtown get the message across to you? Or 11 people in Pittsburgh? 17 in Parkland?

How many deaths will it take until you know that too many people have died and you decide you decide to use the power your constituents gave you to do something about it?

We’re waiting for an answer, Congressman Harris.

Linda Cades

Kennedyville