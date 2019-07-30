You are here: Home / Arts / Homepage Notes / Mainstay Offers Concert in Betterton to Honor Judy Kohl

July 30, 2019 by Leave a Comment
On Sunday, August 4 at 2pm in the Betterton Community Center, The Mainstay will present Chesapeake Scenes featuring Tom McHugh, Tom Anthony and Andy McCown (Cap’n Andy). This concert celebrates Bay life with songs and stories that are both humorous and nostalgic. The event will honor the memory of long time Betterton resident Judy Kohl who was a generous benefactor of art, culture and of the preservation of the history of the Eastern Shore.

The program is free, donations requested to benefit the Bettertown Heritage Museum. Seating is limited. Call to reserve yours: 410-348-5522.

