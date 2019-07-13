Hedgelawn Summer Performance Series Announced

by

Each year a portion of the Playmakers Summer Theatre Camp experience at the Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre includes three interactive performances in addition to putting on their own production. These shows, sponsored by The Hedgelawn Foundation, feature multicultural artists who introduce Playmakers to a variety of theatrical arts. Past performers have included dancers, musicians, storytellers, and puppeteers.

This year the Playmakers are putting together a production of Roald Dahl’s, Fantastic Mr. Fox and the Hedgelawn series compliments the themes of playful innovation and prejudice present in the story. On Wednesday, July 17th at 2 pm, the Garfield Center will be hosting a presentation by Chicago Improv Productions. This professional ensemble of actors from the birthplace of modern improvisational theatre leads hilarious, highly interactive improv games that teach as they entertain. The actors emphasize the “who/what/where” of improv, giving a fresh understanding of how to create characters, settings, and stories while offering lots of opportunities to join the fun.

Wednesday, July 24th at 2 pm, the Garfield is hosting “Curtis Blues: Upcycling: Turning Junk into Musical Instruments from Africa to America”. Curtis Blues is a talented multi-instrumentalist, roots musician, and educator. His performances keep the tradition of acoustic American roots music alive and demonstrate the origins of modern Rock and Hip Hop for students. Curtis has three critically-acclaimed CDs and is passionate about passing this musical heritage down to the next generation.

An instructive assembly on fair play with Box Out Bullying concludes the series on Wednesday, July 31st at 2 pm. Box Out Bullying is a national touring organization that specializes in combining research-based bullying prevention with dynamic live theatre. Audience members walk away with important tools and insight to empower them to be stand-up citizens and key players in ending bullying.

These shows are family-friendly and open to everyone. Tickets are $5 and group rates are available (no charge to current Playmakers). Please call the Box Office at 410-810-2060 or email Tess Hogans (thogans@garfieldcenter.org) for more information. In addition, don’t forget to mark your calendars for the “Fantastic Mr. Fox” shows, scheduled for Friday, August 9th at 7 pm, Saturday, August 10th at 7 pm and Sunday, August 11th at 2 pm.

The Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre is located at 210 High Street, Chestertown, MD, 21620. For more information please visit the website.

