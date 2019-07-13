Open Auditions for Annie at the Garfield

by

Auditions for the upcoming production of Annie begin on Sunday, July 28th at the Garfield Center for the Arts. The auditions will be divided into two groups, with children’s auditions July 28th @2pm, and 29th & 30th @5pm. Adult auditions will be held August 4th @2pm, and 6th & 8th@7pm. Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The beloved book and score by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including “Tomorrow.”

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts, despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations… and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

1. Come prepared to sing 16 bars of a song from a musical other than ANNIE. Please bring sheet music for the accompanist. You may refer to your sheet music or a lyric sheet, if necessary – but it would be preferred if you could avoid doing so.

2. A dance audition will be included, please wear shoes that will enable you to move. No sandals or flip flops. Bare feet will not be permitted.

3. Script sides will be provided.

4. Auditions will be held Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday – 8/4 @ 2pm, 8/6 & 8/8 @ 7pm. If other arrangements are necessary, please email the director prior to 8/4: Jennifer Kafka Smith at kafkasmith@gmail.com

5. Callbacks (scheduled for 8/8 at 8:30pm) will be asked to sing a selection from the ANNIE score based on the audition character (Warbucks: “Something Was Missing”; Men: “NYC”, Lily, Women: “Easy Street”; Hannigan: “Little Girls”). An electronic copy of the sheet music can provided via email upon request. Please contact the director, per #4 above.

Adult Male Only (Specified ages are a guideline, not a requirement)

1. Oliver Warbucks:

• Must be able to appear age 40-65.

• A powerful billionaire, who always has his mind on business, but has a kind heart looking for someone to love. Sings “NYC”, “Something Was Missing”, and “I Don’t Need Anything But You”.

• Vocal Range: Baritone to a high F.

• The role involves a very small amount of dance.

• May be required to SHAVE head.

2. Rooster:

• Must be able to appear age 35-50.

• Miss Hannigan’s greedy and dishonest brother.

• Sings “Easy Street”

• Vocal Range: Tenor to high G.

3. Roosevelt:

• Age 40-65.

• The President of the United States of America, who takes an immediate liking to Annie and her optimism. Must be able to imitate Roosevelt.

4. Bert Healy**:

• Must be able to appear age 30-55.

• A popular radio announcer.

• Sings “You’re Never Fully Dressed without a Smile”.

• Vocal Range: Tenor to F#.

5. Bundles McCloskey**:

• Age 25-60.

• The laundry man who flirts with Ms. Hannigan and aids Annie’s attempt to escape.

• Spoken (no singing).

6. Jimmy Johnson**:

• Must be able to appear age 25-55.

• Silly radio personality on Bert Healy’s radio show.

7. Fred McCracken**:

• Must be able to appear age 25-55.

• Puppet wrangler, uses a dummy on Bert Healy’s radio show.

• Baritone.

8. Harold Ickes**:

• Age 25-60.

• An associate of President Roosevelt.

• Must be able to sing harmony (optional)

9. Louis Howe**:

• Age 25-60.

• An associate of President Roosevelt.

• Must be able to sing harmony (optional)

Additional speaking characters requiring audition:

10. Drake**: Male.

• Head butler in the Warbucks’ home.

11. Lt. Ward**: Male.

• NYPD officer who is suspicious of Annie.

Adult Female Only (Specified ages are a guideline, not a requirement)

1. Grace Farrell:

• Must pass as age 25-35

• Loyal and intelligent private secretary to Oliver Warbucks. She brings Annie and Warbucks together.

• Vocal Range: Soprano to high G

2. Miss Hannigan:

• Must pass as age 35-60.

• Desperate and unhappy with her lot in life, she is the alcoholic orphanage matron who is Annie’s nemesis. Sings, “Little Girls” and “Easy Street”

• Vocal Range: Alto A to D

• The role involves a very small amount of dance.

3. Lily St. Regis:

• Must be able to appear age 25-35.

• Shady, floozy girlfriend of Rooster.

• Sings “Easy Street”

• Vocal Range: Soprano up to a high G

4. The Lovely Boylan Sisters**: (Connie, Ronnie, Bonnie)

• Ages 20-40+.

• Singing group that sing back up to Bert Healy. MUST be able to sing well and harmonize.

5. Star to Be**:

• Age 18-25.

• Aspiring Broadway actress who sings during NYC.

• Mezzo.

6. Cecille and Annette**:

• Maids at Warbucks’ home.

Additional speaking characters requiring audition –

7. Mrs. Greer**:

• Oliver Warbuck’s head housekeeper.

8. Mrs. Pugh**:

• Oliver Warbuck’s cook.

Adult Male or Female (Specified ages are a guideline, not a requirement)

1. Perkins:

• Age 25-60.

• An associate of President Roosevelt.

• (Vocal Range: Baritone or Soprano)

• This role is possibly doubled with chorus.

2. Hull:

• Age 25-60

• An associate of President Roosevelt.

• (Must be able to sing harmony.)

• This role is possibly doubled with chorus.

3. Morganthau:

• Age 25-60

• An associate of President Roosevelt.

• (Must be able to sing harmony.)

• This role is possibly doubled with chorus.

4. Adult Chorus:

• Age 15 and up.

• Male and Female.

• Townspeople who appear in “Hooverville”, “NYC”,

• May appear as servants at Warbuck’s Mansion.

There are also a number of characters with single lines that will be chosen from those who audition for chorus only. Please visit www.garfieldcenter.org for more information. This production of Annie is sponsored in part by Chesapeake Bank & Trust. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.