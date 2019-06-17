Cars on High Adds Kid-Friendly “Touch-a-Truck” Event on June 20

by

Main Street Chestertown will offer a kid-friendly “Touch a Truck” evening Thursday, June 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. as a special addition to the monthly Cars on High gathering in downtown Chestertown by Fountain Park. Park Row will be closed to traffic to display a range of impressive vehicles that will include an ambulance, a police car, a fire truck, a power company bucket truck, a tow truck, a National Guard Humvee, and racing carts from Nicholson Speedway.

As usual for Cars on High, the 300 block of High Street will be closed to accommodate a gathering of classic, antique and exotic cars whose owners gather to share them with other automobile enthusiasts and the general public.

There will barbecue, hotdogs, popcorn and ice cream for sale. Bring yourself and the family out for a free evening of fun with cool cars and awesome working trucks.

Part of a national network created by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Main Street Chestertown is a 501 (c ) (3) nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the Chestertown experience by fostering an inviting, diverse and prosperous downtown. For more information, visit mainstreetchestertown.org.

The Cars on High evenings take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month, April through October, weather permitting. Organizers Jon and Barbara Slocum provide information, photos and weather updates on the Cars on High Facebook page.