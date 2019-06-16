You are here: Home / Archives / Spy Moment: Kathleen O’Connor Discusses Annual Chestertown RiverArts Art in Bloom Event

The Seventh Annual “Art in Bloom,” is a celebration of the art of floral design that will be held Sunday, June 23 from 4 to 6 pm.  Floral arrangements inspired by the artwork in the RiverArts June show will fill the galleries. Please join us for this delightful event.

Guests are encouraged to vote for their favorite floral arrangement while enjoying champagne, hors d’oeuvres and live music.  Tickets are $25. Proceeds support RiverArts KidSPOT Summer Camp Scholarships.

Date: Sunday, June 23, 2019, 4- 6 pm
Chestertown RiverArts
315 High Street, Suite 108 Chestertown, MD 21620
410-778-6300

 

 

