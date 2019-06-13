Golfers Raise $43K to Support Benedictine at DC/Baltimore Charity Golf Tournament

by

Grey skies gave way to sunshine at the Country Club at Woodmore in Mitchellville, Md. as 80 golfers gathered to play in the 3rd Annual DC/ Baltimore Charity Golf Tournament to benefit Benedictine on June 10th.

The event raised $43,050.75 in support of the mission of Benedictine to help children and adults with developmental disabilities achieve their greatest potential. Funds raised directly support programs and services that provide community-based learning opportunities for over 150 adults as well as on campus for the school’s 60 students.

Benedictine parent, trustee and lead sponsor Thad Fletcher, along with his wife, Donna Rochelle, hosted the annual fundraising event.

“We are grateful for the programs at Benedictine,” said Fletcher. “Our daughter Gabby has been a part of the Adult Services program now for four years.

The compassionate care that the staff shows Gabby, and the rest of the young adults, is proof of the quality of the organization and its programs.”

Many participants from as far away as Texas joined the Fletchers for a fun day of golf and philanthropy. The tournament introduces players to the mission of Benedictine and the generosity and commitment of the Fletcher family.

The day on the greens ended with a 19th hole shoot-out and awards ceremony. The winning foursome was Bill Doukas, Lee Weigt, Robert Klune, Cyrus Lashgari.