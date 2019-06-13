ForeFront Power and ESLC Announce Partnership to Expand Renewable Energy

by

In the spirit of forming community partnerships that support local initiatives – while also spreading the benefits of renewable energy to local residents – Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) is excited to announce a new partnership with solar energy provider ForeFront Power. In the partnership, ForeFront will donate $100 towards the organization’s programs and initiatives for each new Community Solar subscriber obtained via ESLC’s network of constituents.

You can reserve your spot in one of ForeFront Power’s Community Solar farms by following the link below to review the various plans available to you. To ensure that your subscription benefits ESLC, just use the code ESLC100 during the formal enrollment process to ensure that your impact is achieved. ForeFront will then follow up with more details on next steps and what to expect.

Community solar projects give local energy consumers access to solar energy generated on smaller land footprints. For example, ForeFront Power’s Community Solar projects range from 12 to 22 acres.

Eastern Shore residents across Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia are acutely aware that the region is the third most vulnerable to sea-level rise in the nation, according to the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. Community Solar subscribers will be doing their part in supporting renewable energy adoption (while saving money) on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Currently, approximately half of U.S. households are unable to install rooftop solar due to space, lack of sun exposure or ownership limitations, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Community Solar gives these households – including those who rent – an easy way to benefit from solar without installing or maintaining any equipment.

Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC), founded in 1990, is working to educate residents on these impacts while continuing their mission to protect farmland and natural areas. Through these efforts, ESLC has protected nearly 65,000 acres of the Eastern Shore’s important natural habitat areas and prime farmland through easements on more than 310 properties.

Questions? Feel free to reach out to ForeFront via email at MDCustomerCare@forefrontpower. com or by phone at (410) 442-6127.