Compass Regional Hospice Social Worker Receives Caregivers Award

Penny Greeley, a social worker with Compass Regional Hospice, is the most recent recipient of the Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Hospice Caregivers Award.

Greeley was nominated by a patient’s family member to recognize her caring and thoughtful spirit.

Each staff member of Compass Regional Hospice is committed to the mission, which is to provide “care on your terms” to individuals and their families through comprehensive, professional and compassionate end‐of‐life care and grief support.

Greeley was singled out for the care she provided to the nominator’s loved one. As a social worker, Greeley has been providing psychosocial support to Compass Regional Hospice patients and families since 2018.

The Hospice Caregivers Award nominator wrote, “Penny was a huge help in the last few months of my mom’s life. She was instrumental in getting my mom the end-of-life care she would want and needed. I will never forget how caring, thoughtful and kind Penny was to me, my sister and my mom.”

Greeley typically serves patients throughout her territory of Chestertown and surrounding Kent County.

“She really seemed to understand what we were going through and her dedication and ‘customer service’ (if you will) was outstanding. I really appreciated everything that everyone at Compass did for me and my family. ,” the nominator wrote.

The quarterly Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Hospice Caregivers Award is open to physicians, nurses, social workers, bereavement counselors, hospice aides, chaplains, administrative staff and volunteers of Compass Regional Hospice who care for patients in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties.

To nominate a hospice caregiver, contact Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 408 S. Liberty St., Centreville, at 410‐758‐1151 or info@fhnfuneralhome.com.

Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages living with a serious illness, and those learning to cope following the death of a loved one. Today, the organization is a regional provider of palliative care, hospice care, and grief support in Queen Anne’s, Kent, and Caroline counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential centers in Centreville and Chestertown, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to provide comprehensive and compassionate care. Grief support services are offered to families of all patients, as well as to children and adults in the community who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland, and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.