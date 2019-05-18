The Davis Arts Center 2019 Summer Open Studios

by

Join the Resident Artists of The Davis Arts Center for the Summer 2019 Open Studios. Enjoy an afternoon touring the studios and talking to the resident artists. This year, for the first time ever, six award-winning regional artists will also display their works at The Davis Arts Center. Take the opportunity to get to know these accomplished artists and their work in person. Music and light fare. Fun for the entire family!!

June 1 & 2 from 2 to 6 PM, at 516 Davis Avenue, one block east of Aurora between Melfield and Maryland Aves. in Easton, MD.