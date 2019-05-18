Academy Art Museum Announces June Events

EXHIBITIONS
The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat. Open daily, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Richard Diebenkorn: Beginnings, 1942–1955
Through July 10
Open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free Docent Tours: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.
The exhibition and its accompanying catalogue aim to present a comprehensive view of Diebenkorn’s evolution to maturity, focusing solely on the paintings and drawings that precede his 1955 shift to figuration at age 33. Included in the exhibition are 100 paintings and drawings primarily from the Richard Diebenkorn Foundation, many of which have not before been publicly exhibited. The exhibition is organized by the Richard Diebenkorn Foundation in conjunction with the Crocker Art Museum and curated by Scott Shields, Associate Director and Chief Curator of the Crocker Art Museum, Sacramento, CA. The Academy Art Museum is the only venue on the East Coast.
Lecture: Saturday, June 1, 11 a.m. – Gretchen Diebenkorn Grant, My Father Richard Diebenkorn
LECTURES
My Father: Richard Diebenkorn
Gretchen Diebenkorn Grant, Daughter of Richard Diebenkorn
Saturday, June 1, 11 a.m.
Introduced by Dorsey Waxter of Van Doren/Waxter, New York, which represents the Richard Diebenkorn Foundation.
The daughter of artist Richard Diebenkorn, Gretchen Diebenkorn Grant, shares her insights and thoughts on the life and art of her famous father. In this thoughtful and occasionally nostalgic discussion, Gretchen Diebenkorn Grant gives insights into his personality, career and the environment in which he produced his exceptional body of work.
SPECIAL EVENTS
2019 Juneteenth Celebration to Feature History of Black Music
The Academy Art Museum in Easton, MD, will present the annual Juneteenth Celebration in partnership with the Frederick Douglass Honor Society, and Building African-American Minds (BAAM) on Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free community celebration will feature a full range of family activities, street vendors and artwork by African-American artists in the Museum’s permanent collection. In addition, this year’s Juneteenth program will pay special tribute to the history of Black Music in honor of Black Music Month, with an afternoon street concert on South Street featuring performances by Daande Lenol, Brooks Long, the Capitol Jazz Experience, Kentavius Jones, and others. Please join us for this festive, free celebration of African-American culture, art, and history. For further information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call 410-822-2787.
Open MIC
Second Wednesday Each Month
June 19 – Juneteenth
Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.
ADULT CLASSES
Oil Painting: Color Crash Course
Instructor: Bradford Ross bradross@goeaston.net
Two-Day Workshop: Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
Cost: $125 Members, $150 Non-members
Glowing Sunset, Shimmering Moonrise – Bring Light and Life to Your Evening Skies!
Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly dunepainter@earthlink.net
Two-Day Workshop: Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Cost $98 Members, $118 Non-members
Workshop: Fundamentals of Drawing
Instructor: Katie Cassidy wkmcgarry@verizon.net
Three-Day Workshop: June 18, 19 and 20, 10.am.–1 p.m.
Cost: $110 Members, $132 Non-members
Fine Art Photo Transfer
Lecturer/Instructor: Rosemary Cooley rcooley1@mac.com
Three-Day Workshop: June 21-23, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Cost: $175 members, $195 Non-members. All materials included.
Edible Art! The Decorated Cookie
Instructor: Maggii Sarfaty maggiipaints1@yahoo.com
One-Day Workshop: Saturday, June 15, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Cost: $65 Members, $78 Non-members
Workshop: Introduction to Pastels
Instructor: Katie Cassidy wkmcgarry@verizon.net
Three Days: June 25, 26 and 27, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Cost: $90 Members, $108 Non-members (plus $15 materials fee for all supplies paid to the instructor)
Try Oil Painting! – All Materials Supplied, No Skills Needed.
Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly dunepainter@earthlink.net
One-Day Workshop: Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Cost: $48 Members, $58 Non-members. Plus $5 materials fee payable to instructor.
CHILDREN’S CLASSES
Design and Print Your Own T-Shirt!
Instructor: Chris Pittman
Grades 6–12
Wednesday–Friday, June 26–28, 10 a.m.–12 noon
Cost: $105 Members, $115 Non-members (Price includes 2 t-shirts per student)
Animal Art Adventures Including a visit from the Salisbury Zoo!
Instructor: Dawn Malosh
Ages 6–9
Monday–Friday, June 24–28, 9:30 a.m.–12 noon
Cost: $175 Members, $185 Non-members
Clay Works
Instructor: Dawn Malosh
Ages 8–13
Monday–Friday, June 24–28, 1–3 p.m.
Cost: $120 Members, $130 Non-members
PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES
Piano & Guitar Lessons
Instructor: Raymond Remesch
Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com
Voice Lessons
Instructor: Georgiann Gibson
Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.
Ballroom and Latin Dance
Instructor: Amanda Showell
Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.
