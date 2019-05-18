Academy Art Museum Announces June Events

by

EXHIBITIONS

The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat. Open daily, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Richard Diebenkorn: Beginnings, 1942–1955

Through July 10

Free Docent Tours: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.

The exhibition and its accompanying catalogue aim to present a comprehensive view of Diebenkorn’s evolution to maturity, focusing solely on the paintings and drawings that precede his 1955 shift to figuration at age 33. Included in the exhibition are 100 paintings and drawings primarily from the Richard Diebenkorn Foundation, many of which have not before been publicly exhibited. The exhibition is organized by the Richard Diebenkorn Foundation in conjunction with the Crocker Art Museum and curated by Scott Shields, Associate Director and Chief Curator of the Crocker Art Museum, Sacramento, CA. The Academy Art Museum is the only venue on the East Coast.

Lecture: Saturday, June 1, 11 a.m. – Gretchen Diebenkorn Grant, My Father Richard Diebenkorn

LECTURES

My Father: Richard Diebenkorn

Gretchen Diebenkorn Grant, Daughter of Richard Diebenkorn

Saturday, June 1, 11 a.m.

Introduced by Dorsey Waxter of Van Doren/Waxter, New York, which represents the Richard Diebenkorn Foundation.

The daughter of artist Richard Diebenkorn, Gretchen Diebenkorn Grant, shares her insights and thoughts on the life and art of her famous father. In this thoughtful and occasionally nostalgic discussion, Gretchen Diebenkorn Grant gives insights into his personality, career and the environment in which he produced his exceptional body of work.

SPECIAL EVENTS

2019 Juneteenth Celebration to Feature History of Black Music

The Academy Art Museum in Easton, MD, will present the annual Juneteenth Celebration in partnership with the Frederick Douglass Honor Society, and Building African-American Minds (BAAM) on Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free community celebration will feature a full range of family activities, street vendors and artwork by African-American artists in the Museum’s permanent collection. In addition, this year’s Juneteenth program will pay special tribute to the history of Black Music in honor of Black Music Month, with an afternoon street concert on South Street featuring performances by Daande Lenol, Brooks Long, the Capitol Jazz Experience, Kentavius Jones, and others. Please join us for this festive, free celebration of African-American culture, art, and history. For further information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call 410-822-2787.

Open MIC

Second Wednesday Each Month

June 19 – Juneteenth

Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.

ADULT CLASSES

Oil Painting: Color Crash Course

Instructor: Bradford Ross bradross@goeaston.net

Two-Day Workshop: Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Cost: $125 Members, $150 Non-members

Glowing Sunset, Shimmering Moonrise – Bring Light and Life to Your Evening Skies!

Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly dunepainter@earthlink.net

Two-Day Workshop: Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Cost $98 Members, $118 Non-members

Workshop: Fundamentals of Drawing

Instructor: Katie Cassidy wkmcgarry@verizon.net

Three-Day Workshop: June 18, 19 and 20, 10.am.–1 p.m.

Cost: $110 Members, $132 Non-members

Fine Art Photo Transfer

Lecturer/Instructor: Rosemary Cooley rcooley1@mac.com

Three-Day Workshop: June 21-23, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $175 members, $195 Non-members. All materials included.

Edible Art! The Decorated Cookie

Instructor: Maggii Sarfaty maggiipaints1@yahoo.com

One-Day Workshop: Saturday, June 15, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Cost: $65 Members, $78 Non-members

Workshop: Introduction to Pastels

Instructor: Katie Cassidy wkmcgarry@verizon.net

Three Days: June 25, 26 and 27, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $90 Members, $108 Non-members (plus $15 materials fee for all supplies paid to the instructor)

Try Oil Painting! – All Materials Supplied, No Skills Needed.

Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly dunepainter@earthlink.net

One-Day Workshop: Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Cost: $48 Members, $58 Non-members. Plus $5 materials fee payable to instructor.

CHILDREN’S CLASSES

Design and Print Your Own T-Shirt!

Instructor: Chris Pittman

Grades 6–12

Wednesday–Friday, June 26–28, 10 a.m.–12 noon

Cost: $105 Members, $115 Non-members (Price includes 2 t-shirts per student)

Animal Art Adventures Including a visit from the Salisbury Zoo!

Instructor: Dawn Malosh

Ages 6–9

Monday–Friday, June 24–28, 9:30 a.m.–12 noon

Cost: $175 Members, $185 Non-members

Clay Works

Instructor: Dawn Malosh

Ages 8–13

Monday–Friday, June 24–28, 1–3 p.m.

Cost: $120 Members, $130 Non-members

PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

Ballroom and Latin Dance

Instructor: Amanda Showell

Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.