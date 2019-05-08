At the Academy: Curator Scott Shields on the AAM Diebenkorn Exhibition

by

It is actually quite accurate to suggest that the Academy Art Museum has a blockbuster exhibition going on with its current exhibition of the early work of California artist Richard Diebenkorn.

While the small but mighty Academy has a history of pleasantly surprising visitors with powerhouse shows with the likes of Robert Rauschenberg, Mark Rothko, and James Turrell over the years; with Richard Diebenkorn: Beginnings, 1942–1955 it has set a new high point for the Delmarva peninsula as the only venue on the East Coast to show this remarkable collection the artist’s early work.

In partnership with the Diebenkorn Foundation and the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento, the AAM has worked with Scott Shields, the exhibition’s curator, to document the extraordinary artistic journey of one of America’s greatest modern art masters.

The Spy sat down with Scott at the Tidewater Inn a few Sundays ago to understand more how Diebenkorn’s early work demonstrates his unique progression before 1955 which marked his rise to the forefront of American modernism.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about Richard Diebenkorn: Beginnings, 1942–1955 please go here