RiverArts Minute: Preview of “Visual Storytellers” Exhibition

A Spy recently tracked done Ronn Akins, RiverArts’ curator, to discuss the May gallery exhibition Visual Storytellers. Storytelling is vital to making compelling images. Great feats of visual storytelling appear all around us; church windows, works by Norman Rockwell and the published sketchbooks of Leonardo Di Vinci. Visual storytelling tells a story. It uses the power of the visual image to ignite imaginations, evoke emotions and capture universal cultural truths and aspirations. What distinguishes Visual storytelling from other genres is its ability to narrate a story across diverse cultures, preserving it for future generations.

This video is two minutes in length.

The public is welcome to come to the Gallery talk to hear the Artists tell the stories shown in their Artwork on Thursday, May 9 at 5:30 pm.

Exhibition Dates: May 1 – June 2, 2019

RiverArts 315 High Street, Suite 106 , Chestertown