Tragedy on the Mid-Shore: 7 Bald Eagles & Great-Horned Owl Fatally Poisoned

WJC is reporting that that U.S. and Maryland officials are looking for information after seven bald eagles and a great-horned owl died due to poisonings in the Kent and Talbot counties.
The first reported poisoning happened on March 1 near Route 445 and Swan Creek Road in Chestertown. Six bald eagles and a great-horned owl died and several other eagles were significantly injured. On April 3, police were called to a farm in Talbot County near Lewistown Road and Colby Road in Cordova.
