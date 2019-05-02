Kent School Celebrates the Arts

by

On Thursday, May 2 Kent School will celebrate artistic achievement in the performing and visual arts at the Spring Arts Celebration. All students in the Lower and Middle Schools will participate. The evening begins with musical performances by Lower School students, the Kent School Chorus and the members of the Class of 2019. Lower School students will perform two songs they have been working on as a group. The auditioned, after school, Chorus will perform several songs from their repertoire while the Class of 2019 will sing a song from their upcoming musical, Into the Woods. The musical performances will be under the direction of Music Teacher, Matthew Wirtz ‘99. Mr. Wirtz said, “I am thrilled to be back at Kent School as a music teacher. This concert is a culmination of the work we did this academic year. I teach music, which in itself is another language for our students, to help students develop creativity and to introduce them to beauty in the musical arts.”

Following the musical performances, guests are invited to tour the school to see dozens of examples of student art including paintings, sculpture, printmaking, digital photography and much more. There will also be several interactive works of art on display. Sixth grade students will present their architecture projects which resulted from a long-range a mathematics project. The seventh grade will have interactive art projects in the style of the artist they have been researching, such as re-creating art in the style of street artist, Banksy and Christo. Kent School’s visual arts program is led by Art Teacher, Patricia Parkhurst ‘84.

Ms. Parkhurst said, “Artistic Excellence is an integral part of our mission at Kent School. It is fulfilling on a both a personal and professional level to see every student engaged in the arts. We are also committed to integrating the arts into other subject areas. For example, at the art show, guests will see the artistic creativity in math projects, history projects and global studies. Art is truly all around us, all of the time. I think our Spring Arts Celebration is a wonderful reminder of that.”

Kent School’s Spring Arts Celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. in the M.V. “Mike” Williams Gymnasium. Student artwork is on display throughout the Lower School and Middle School buildings. A Reception will be held in the Library. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.