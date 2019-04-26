Chesapeake Film Festival Presents Moving Stories at Easton Library

by

The riveting, award-winning documentary, Moving Stories, screens Saturday, May 11 at 3 p.m. at the Talbot County Free Library, 100 W. Dover St., Easton, MD.

Moving Stories follows Battery Dance’s troupe in India, Romania, Korea, and Iraq as the professional dancers teach tools of choreography to at-risk youth through the Dancing to Connect program. The film captures the struggle, frustration, determination, and transformation of both teachers and students, who have just one week to prepare for a final performance.

The film, by Cornelia Ravenal, Mikael Södersten, Rob Fruchtman, and Wendy Sax, won the Best Documentary Award at the Chesapeake Film Festival in 2018. It premiered at the New York Museum of Modern Art last year.

Two of the filmmakers, Cornelia Ravenal and Mikael Södersten, will participate in a Q&A and a short reception in the Frederick Douglass Room following the screening. The event is free, but seating is limited. To reserve tickets for this event, go to Moving Stories on chesapeakefilmfestival.com and click on “Register.”

As a journalist and cultural critic, Cornelia Ravenal has written for the Washington Post, the Philadelphia Inquirer, New York Post and India Today. As a scriptwriter, she has been recognized three times by The Writers Lab funded by Meryl Streep. She has a B.A. in English from Harvard University. She was a producer of the NY Times Critics Pick Nirbhaya off-Broadway and has won 5 Best Awards at more than 25 film festivals. As founder of WIP (Women Independent Producers), she’s an activist for women in the industry.

Mikael Södersten is a filmmaker, producer, screenwriter, and script doctor for Sweden’s leading producers and television networks. As a scriptwriter, he co-wrote the Swedish film I Love You (2016) and the upcoming mini-series Raoul Wallenberg. As a script consultant, he’s developed over 70 projects, including Grand Jury Prizewinners at Tribeca (Let The Right One In) and Sundance (King Of Ping Pong). He majored in film at Harvard and studied film theory at Stockholm University. He’s taught story structure at the Swedish Royal Academy of Fine Arts and currently teaches Directing Actors at Columbia University’s Graduate Film Program.