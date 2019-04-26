You are here: Home / Top Story / Mid-Shore Arts: The Tred Avon Players and their Laughing Stock

Mid-Shore Arts: The Tred Avon Players and their Laughing Stock

April 26, 2019
In the canon of theater repertoire, nothing can be more challenging or more humorous for actors than portraying actors in a play. Able to use a lifetime of knowing fellow actors as a reference for character development, or tapping into their own thespian id,  actors tend to flock to these productions.

So it no surprise that the Tred Avon Players quickly filled thirteen roles for their upcoming production of Laughing Stock written by Charles Morey.

Laughing Stock is a hilarious backstage farce and genuinely affectionate look into the world of the theatre. When The Playhouse, a rustic New England summer theatre, schedules a repertory season of Dracula, Hamlet and Charley’s Aunt, comic mayhem ensues. We follow the well-intentioned but over-matched company from outrageous auditions to ego-driven rehearsals through opening nights gone disastrously awry to the elation of a great play well told and the comic and nostalgic season close.

The cast includes C J Barnes as Tyler; Val Cavalheri as Daisy; Missy Doyle as Susannah, Alex Greenlee as Jack; Tyler Henry as Henry; Ben Lee as Braun;  Kyla Lynch as Karma; Brian McGunigle as Richfield; Bob O’Boyle as Vernon; John “Perk” Perkinson as Craig; Jackie Royer as Mary; Lynn Sanchez as Sarah, and Rob Sanchez as Gordon.

The Spy caught up with four of the cast members yesterday afternoon.

This video is approximately three minutes in length.

Performances dates are May 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Performance times are Thursday, Friday, & Saturday at 7:30 pm with Sunday matinees at 2 pm. Tickets are $22 for adults, and $11 for students (fees included). May 2 is Half Price Preview Thursday. For tickets go to TredAvonPlayers.com or call 410-226-0061. The Oxford Community Center is located at 200 Oxford Rd. Oxford, MD 21654. Tred Avon Players are sponsored in part by revenues from the Talbot County Arts Council, which is funded by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council.

 

