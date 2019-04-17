WC to Host Meet and Greet Event Featuring Justice Leo Strine, Jr.

by

Washington College is hosting a meet and greet event featuring Justice Leo Strine, Jr. on Saturday, April 27th at 4pm in Hynson Lounge. It truly is a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet the Chief Justice of the Delaware Supreme court. He will be making some remarks and there will be a networking opportunity afterwards.

There will also be 25 special law affiliated alumni, faculty members and Board members scheduled to attend including Joe Getty, who is a judge on the Maryland Court of Appeals. Getty was appointed to that court in 2016, by Governor Larry Hogan. He is a former state senator and delegate, where he represented Maryland’s 5th district.

Here is the event invitation on the WC site:

https://www.washcoll.edu/live/ events/21584-meet-and-greet- the-honorable-leo-strine-jr

And more information about Leo Strine:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Leo_E._Strine_Jr.

This event is free and open to the public. We hope you can join us!