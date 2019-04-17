Elizabeth Lenti Organ Concert at Emmanuel Church April 26

by

Emmanuel Church, Chestertown is pleased to present an organ recital by Elizabeth Lenti on April; 26, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20 at the door. (Students $5)

Ms. Lenti is Organist and Director of Music at Charlotte’s St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. She, also, is Artistic Director of the Choir School at St. Peter’s.

Prior to joining the staff of St. Peter’s and its Choir School in 2014, Ms. Lenti was Associate Director of Music and Worship from 2011-2014 at Cleveland’s Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. For six years prior, she served as Associate Organist-Choirmaster at All Saints Episcopal Church in Pasadena, California.

Ms. Lenti completed her undergraduate studies at the Eastman School of Music, studying with David Higgs. She earned her Master of Music degree from the Cleveland Institute of Music as a student of Todd Wilson.

Her interest in teaching lead to an appointment to the organ faculty at the Cleveland Institute of Music, where she taught classes in Organ Repertoire, Choral Repertoire, and Choral Conducting. She also provided private instruction in organ performance.

Ms. Lenti is active as a recitalist, having performed on concert series throughout the United States. She has played at regional and national conventions of both the American Guild of Organists and the Association of Anglican Musicians.

Emmanuel Church is located at 101 N. Cross St. Chestertown. For more information, Tel is 410-778-3477