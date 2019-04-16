Spy Art Minute: Kent County Public Schools and Hegland Glass Partner Up

by

In our Spy Art Minute this week, Aimee Boumiea, Kent County Public Schools, Visual Arts Teacher discusses the Arts enrichment program she created for her students. The program was developed in partnership with Tom McHugh and Arts in Motion, along with Patti and Dave Hegland of Hegland Glass.

This is the third year of the program in which selected 5th Grade Students from Garnet Elementary School learn some of the physics and chemistry of glass to help them understand the techniques used to create kiln art glass. Students also learn how to cut glass and assemble their own pieces of artwork for kiln firing.

This video is approximately one minute in length. For more information please go to the Hegland Glass website.