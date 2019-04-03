9th Annual Empty Bowls to Benefit Kent County Food Pantry

by

All are invited to attend the 9th Annual Empty Bowls on Wednesday, April 17 at the Christ United Methodist Church, 401 High Street in downtown Chestertown. This popular community event, sponsored by the RiverArts Clay Studio, raises funds for the Kent County Food Pantry.

For the price of a $25 ticket, $10 for students with ID, guests will enjoy a meal of soup, bread, and dessert in a keepsake handmade pottery bowl. RiverArts Clay Studio potters create the bowls, which are a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world. No one should go to bed hungry. The Chestertown Ukulele Club will provide entertainment.

Reservations are required, and the public is urged to purchase early, as seating is limited. There are two seatings, 5 pm and 6:30 pm. For tickets please go online at http://chestertownriverarts.net/events/empty-bowls/

or call the RiverArts gallery at 410 778 6300.

This event is sponsored by RiverArts, the Christ United Methodist Church, Bookplate, Carl’s Bake Shop, Figg’s Ordinary, Evergrain Bread Company, Germaine’s, Hegland Glass, MassoniArt, Mimi’s Closet, Peaceful World Enterprises, and Welcome Home.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). KidSPOT 104 High St. Clay Studio at 2014 High Street.