Find YOUR Passion at RiverArts

Interested in learning a new skill? Or taking yours to the next level? Chestertown RiverArts is offering a robust assortment of classes and workshops this summer, from Lithography to Plein Air Quick Draw, Metalsmithing, Watercolor Travel Journaling, and a fun TGIF series where you can come for a BYOB night out at RiverArts and go home with your own piece of art.

Upcoming classes include Fearless Quick Draw: Tips and Tricks, for seasoned Plein Air eventers and those who want practical advice on making artwork outdoors. This workshop is designed to help students paint quickly “on the spot” with an emphasis on getting set up and choosing a selecting a subject that can be completed in a short time. Popular instructor Ray Ewing will give a demonstration in the morning, including pre-mixing colors, and students will paint in the afternoon. This day-long workshop will take place on Saturday, April 13 at the RiverArts Education Center and throughout Chestertown!

Introduction to Lithography with Gunston art teacher Ben Dize will give beginners and experienced lithographers an opportunity to turn their favorite drawings into a fine art limited edition prints using a seemingly magical process based on the principle that oil and water do not mix. The six-week course runs Tuesday evenings from April 16 – May 21.

On Friday, April 26, Joan Strand will offer Introduction to Metalsmithing, a workshop on basic metalsmithing techniques used to make jewelry. Students will learn to cut, shape, saw, file, hammer texture, and stamp metal, and after some practice, design and make a pair of earrings or a pendant using copper or, for an additional fee, sterling silver.

If you are planning some travel this summer—or simply want to keep a sketch, painting, or watercolor journal of the summer scenery on the Eastern Shore—consider Jim Mahla’s Watercolor Journaling class on May 3 and 4. The class will begin with some studio time and then move out into Chestertown’s picturesque surroundings to work on location. Jim will demonstrate the step-by-step process from pen and ink stages through laying in transparent watercolor washes. Students will be encouraged to develop their own styles—whether you draw like Da Vinci or just enjoy sketching, this class is for you!

Finally, RiverArts is continuing their series of arts-focused TGIF evenings. A great alternative to a night out at the bar or an expensive dinner, these events provide a relaxing, fun start to the weekend. No experience is necessary and all materials and instructions are provided to complete and take home a quick project, whether it’s a painting, a piece of jewelry, or an ornament for hanging. BYOB and snacks—and get 20% off at Chestertown Wine & Cheese with proof of registration!

Upcoming TGIFs are Altered Thrift Store Art on April 12, led by Raven Bishop. Participants will modify “bad” thrift store art by painting in fanciful creatures or anything their imaginations can conjure to bring new life to old art. On May 10, join popular local performer Jen Friedman for an evening Stitch & Bitch session. Bring your own needlework project, or complete a quick and easy Eastern Shore-themed needlepoint project using provided materials and Jen’s guidance. All TGIFs are 7-9pm at the RiverArts Education Center at 200 High St. in Chestertown.

To register or for more information visit www.chestertownriverarts.org and click on Education, or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

RiverArts galleries and main office is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, First Fridays until 8 PM. Our Education Center is 200 High St., and the Clay Studio is 204 High St.