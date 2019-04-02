Unitarians Host a Show of the Work of Jason Patterson

by

Several works of artist Jason Patterson are currently on display at the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown; the public is invited to a reception at the church on Friday, April 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., to view the pieces and meet the artist. The exhibit, “On the Superhumanization of African Americans and Other Works by Jason Patterson,” is intended to raise our awareness and continue the education and dialog around racism and its impacts on all of society.

Jason Patterson is a visual artist whose work focuses on African American history. His artwork is based in portraiture, woodworking, and the fabrication, and aesthetically reimagining, of historical documents. He is currently the Kent County Arts Council Artist in Residence and the Frederick Douglass Visiting Fellow at Washington College’s Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience.

As a part of its new Strategic Plan, the Unitarian Church has committed to undertake a church-wide focus and community activism regarding racism and racial equity. Since January the group held public discussions of the books Deep Denial: The Persistence of White Supremacy in United States History and Life, by Dr. David Billings, and White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism by Robin DiAngelo.

The reception is free of charge and open to the public For more information about the event, please call the Unitarian Universalists at 410-778-3440.