At the Academy: How Beethoven was Robbed of an Oscar with Rachel Franklin

by



Poor Alex North. He was the distinguished music composer who discovered at the world premiere of 2001: A Space Odyssey that Stanley Kubrick, the film’s director, had replaced his work with Richard Strauss’s Zarathustra.

That’s just one of the tidbits that Dr. Rachel Franklin shares with her students at the Academy Art Museum as part of her larger theme of the use of music in film and, in particular, the use of classical composers in contemporary cinema.

The Spy sat down with Rachel last week in the AAM library to talk about this unique relationship. The case study she offered was The King’s Speech and the monarch’s speech to the British Empire at the start of World War II.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. To learn more about the Academy Art Museum’s classes please go here.