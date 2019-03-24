The Mushroom Chronicles Talk by William Needham March 29

by

On Friday, March 29, William Needham will give a talk “The Mushroom Chronicles — Fungi and why plants need them.” William Needham is the president of the Mycological Association of Washington (MAW) with extensive field and practical experience with fungi. The MAW is a nonprofit club of amateur and professional mycologists. Members study, forage, and cook wild mushrooms, and educate the public about fungi.

In addition to having presided over the MAW since 2003, Mr. Needham is a Maryland Master Naturalist and a docent at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. After a 30-year career in submarines, he was a corrosion engineer for the Department of Defense for an additional 16 years. Mr. Needham’s educational background includes degrees in science from MIT and engineering from Duke. He is active with several hiking and nature groups in the DC area.

This talk is part of the 20th Annual Kent Horticulture Lecture Series organized by the University of Maryland Extension in Kent County. The program will be held at 10:00am at the Kent County Public Library, 408 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620. This event is free of charge. For more information, please contact Sabine Harvey, 410-778-1661 or sharvey1@umd.edu

